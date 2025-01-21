SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. - KROS

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. ("Keros" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KROS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Keros and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 12, 2024, Keros issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has voluntarily halted dosing in the 3.0 mg/kg and 4.5 mg/kg treatment arms in the ongoing TROPOS trial, a Phase 2 clinical trial of cibotercept (KER-012) in combination with background therapy in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension ('PAH'), based on a safety review due to the unanticipated observation of pericardial effusion adverse events in the trial."

On this news, Keros's stock price fell $50.22 per share, or 73.15%, to close at $18.43 per share on December 12, 2024.

Then, on January 15, 2025, Keros issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has voluntarily halted all dosing in the TROPOS trial, a Phase 2 clinical trial of cibotercept (KER-012) in combination with background therapy in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension ('PAH'), including the 1.5 mg/kg and placebo treatment arms, based on the ongoing safety review due to new observations of pericardial effusion adverse events." Keros further stated that "[t]he Company has notified investigators and certain regulatory authorities, including the FDA, about this decision, and is in the process of notifying other relevant regulatory authorities."

On this news, Keros's stock price fell $2.06 per share, or 16.51%, to close at $10.42 per share on January 15, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP