SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of KushCo Holdings, Inc. - KSHB

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of KushCo Holdings, Inc. ("KushCo" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: KSHB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether KushCo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 9, 2019, KushCo issued a press release announcing the Company's decision to restate prior period financial statements for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 for non-cash items related to acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit Innovations and Hybrid Creative.

On this news, KushCo's stock price fell $0.45 per share, or 7.76%, to close at $5.35 on April 10, 2019.

