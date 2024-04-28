SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Li Auto Inc. - LI

NEW YORK, April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Li Auto and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 21, 2024, Li Auto issued a press release disclosing that, "[d]ue to lower-than-expected order intake, the Company now expects its vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2024 to be between 76,000 and 78,000 vehicles, revised from the previous vehicle delivery outlook of between 100,000 and 103,000 vehicles." In addition, the Company stated their purported high-tech flagship family multipurpose vehicle, Li MEGA, had an operating strategy that was "mis-paced."

On this news, Li Auto's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $2.55 per ADS, or 7.48%, to close at $31.53 per ADS on March 21, 2024.

