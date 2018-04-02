SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. - LYV

On April 1, 2018, The New York Times reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether certain of Live Nation's business practices are in violation of a consent decree negotiated in connection with approving Live Nation's merger with Ticketmaster in 2010. The article reported, in part, that officials at the Department of Justice "have been reviewing complaints that Live Nation, which manages 500 artists . . . has used its control over concert tours to pressure venues into contracting with its subsidiary, Ticketmaster." Following this news, Live Nation's share price has fallen as much as $4.22, or 10.01%, during intraday trading on April 2, 2018.

