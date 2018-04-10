SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Longfin Corp. - LFIN

[Click here to join a class action]

Shortly after going public, Longfin announced that it was buying Ziddu.com ("Ziddu") to enable global trade through the use of blockchain technology. Longfin purchased Ziddu from an affiliate of its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Venkata S. Meenavalli, in exchange for 2.5 million Longfin Class A common shares.

On March 26, 2018, Citron Research accused the Company of inaccuracies in its financial reporting and fraud. Then, on April 2, 2018, Longfin filed its annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2017, which revealed that the Company was subject to a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation (which ultimately led to a court-imposed freeze on $27 million in illicit trading proceeds), suffered from a multitude of material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, and may not be able to continue as a going concern.

Following these events, Longfin's share price fell $61.21, or roughly 86%, between March 23, 2018 and April 3, 2018, closing at $9.89.

