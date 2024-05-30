SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Lululemon Athletica Inc - LULU

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lululemon Athletica Inc ("Lululemon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LULU). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lululemon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 21, 2024, Lululemon issued a press release "announc[ing] it is implementing an updated and more integrated organizational structure, in conjunction with the departure of Sun Choe, Chief Product Officer, who has resigned and will leave the company later this month to pursue another opportunity." Among other adjustments, Lululemon stated that it "does not intended to replace the role of Chief Product Officer", instead splitting the role's core responsibilities across the current leadership team in a new organizational structure.

On this news, Lululemon's stock price fell $23.35 per share, or 7.23%, to close at $299.63 per share on May 22, 2024

