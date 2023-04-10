SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lumen Technologies, Inc. f/k/a CenturyLink - LUMN

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lumen Technologies, Inc. f/k/a CenturyLink ("Lumen" or the "Company") (NYSE: LUMN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lumen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 9, 2023, Lumen acknowledged that the Company's expansion into the small and medium business ("SMB") and residential fiber services markets was occurring slower than previously represented.

On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 15.52%, to close at $10.83 per share on February 10, 2022.

Then, on November 2, 2022, Lumen's Chief Executive Officer acknowledged that the Company was "not yet at the pace of build we expect or want" with respect to development of its Quantum Fiber brand. On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $1.25 per share, or 17.73%, to close at $5.80 per share on November 3, 2022. Finally, on February 7, 2023, Lumen admitted that the Company has pressed "more of a stop button than a pause button" on Lumen's investment in its Quantum Fiber network and expansion into the SMB and residential markets while the Company reevaluated its priorities.

On this news, Lumen's stock price fell $1.04 per share, or 20.84%, to close at $3.95 per share on February 8, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

