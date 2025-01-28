SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Luna Innovations Incorporated - LUNA

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Luna Innovations Incorporated ("Luna Innovations" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUNA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Luna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 6, 2025, Luna Innovations issued a press release "announc[ing] that, due to the Company's inability to meet the March 27, 2025 deadline to file its previously disclosed delinquent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission to regain compliance, the trading in its securities will be suspended tomorrow, January 7, 2025, and subsequently delisted from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ('Nasdaq'). Following the suspension, the Company expects its shares to be eligible to trade on the over-the-counter ('OTC') market, specifically the OTC Expert Market."

On this news, Luna Innovations' stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 6, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP