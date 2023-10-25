SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MasTec, Inc. - MTZ

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MasTec, Inc. ("MasTec" or the "Company") (NYSE: MTZ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether MasTec and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 3, 2023, MasTec announced that it had missed its financial performance estimates for the second quarter of 2023. The Company also revised downwards its 2023 guidance, blaming slowdowns in its communications margins for the revision.

On this news, MasTec's stock price fell $24.82 per share, or 20.52%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $96.14 per share on August 7, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

