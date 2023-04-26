SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Match Group, Inc. - MTCH

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Match Group, Inc. ("Match" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MTCH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Match and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 2, 2022, Match announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and warned that it expected growth of Tinder, its largest and most important brand, to slow in the second half of 2022 as the result of poor product execution. Specifically, the Company acknowledge that "Tinder did not deliver on its product roadmap for the first half of the year," forcing Match to delay the launch of several initiatives and optimizations that it had previously expected to generate growth in 2022.

On this news, Match's stock price fell $13.47 per share, or more than 17%, to close at $63.24 per share on August 3, 2022.

Then, on January 31, 2023, Match reported disappointing financial results for 2022, including total revenue that missed the Company's prior guidance. The Company largely attributed the shortfall to "weaker-than-expected product execution at Tinder, the effects of which became more pronounced as the year progressed." During an earnings call the following day, Match further admitted that Tinder had "decelerated as the year went on."

On this news, Match's stock price fell $2.71 per share, or 5%, to close at $51.41 per share on February 1, 2023.

