SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. - VIVO

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. ("Meridian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIVO).

The investigation concerns whether Meridian and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 16, 2021, Meridian issued a press release "provid[ing] an update on its application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the SARS-CoV-2 molecular diagnostic test on its Revogene® platform." The press release advised investors that "[i]n its ongoing discussion with the FDA, late in the day on Friday, February 12, 2021, the Company received further correspondence requesting additional information on the SARS-CoV-2 molecular diagnostic test on its Revogene® platform" and "has elected to place shipments of the SARS-CoV-2 test kits on hold while it continues to work with the FDA."

On this news, Meridian's stock price fell $3.70 per share, or 12.41%, to close at $26.12 per share on February 16, 2021.

