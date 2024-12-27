SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Micron Technology, Inc. - MU

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Micron Technology, Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MU). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns Micron and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 18, 2024, Micron announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year ("FY") 2025 and issued disappointing guidance for its second quarter of FY 2025. In response to the announcement, securities analysts commented on the reduced guidance and lowered their price targets for Micron stock given the weakness in the Company's consumer chips business. For example, UBS wrote that "[g]uidance was below even the most bearish bogeys we heard into the report, with the company citing ongoing malaise in consumer markets." Similarly, a Bank of America analyst indicated Micron's revenue from sales of its AI memory chips cannot offset the "downward pressure" caused by weak demand for those used in personal computers and smartphones.

On this news, Micron's stock price fell $16.81 per share, or 16.2%, to close at $87.09 per share on December 19, 2024.

