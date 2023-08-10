SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. - MRTX

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mirati" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MRTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Mirati and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 21, 2023, Mirati issued a press release "announc[ing] the European Medicine Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a negative opinion on the Conditional Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for KRAZATI® (adagrasib) for treatment of patients with KRASG12C -mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)." Specifically, Mirati reported that "CHMP states that KRAZATI has a positive risk-benefit profile, however, does not fulfill certain requirements for a Conditional Marketing Authorisation." On this news, Mirati's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 21, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

