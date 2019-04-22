SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. - MPAA

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. ("Motorcar Parts" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MPAA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Motorcar Parts and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2018, Motorcar Parts announced that it was delaying the filing of its quarterly report for the Company's second fiscal quarter, citing a need to evaluate its accounting policies for new business contracts.

On this news, Motorcar Parts' stock price fell $4.58 per share, or 21.05%, to close at $17.20 per share on November 9, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

