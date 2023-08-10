SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MSP Recovery, Inc. f/k/a Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II - LIFW

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MSP Recovery, Inc. f/k/a Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II ("Lionheart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIFW). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lionheart and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 1, 2023, after the market closed, Lionheart filed a current report in which it announced, among other things, that the Securities and Exchange Commission had initiated an investigation of the Company and its merger with Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II, among other matters, and subpoenaed various documents. Further, Lionheart announced that it had received a subpoena from federal prosecutors in connection with a grand jury investigation in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

On this news, Lionheart's stock price fell $0.20 per share, or 12%, to close at $0.18 per share on August 2, 2023.

