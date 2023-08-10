SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NatWest Group plc - NWG

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NatWest Group plc ("NatWest" or the "Company") (NYSE: NWG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether NatWest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 26, 2023, NatWest Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Alison Rose resigned from that role after acknowledging a "serious error of judgment" in discussing former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage's relationship with Coutts, a NatWest-owned private bank, with a BBC journalist. Although CEO Rose initially informed the BBC that Coutts had closed Farage's account because he was not a profitable customer, Farage subsequently obtained a 40-page document setting forth Coutts' view that association with Farage created "significant reputational risks" for the bank, citing Farage's "xenophobic and racist" political views and the widespread perception of Farage as "a disingenuous grifter." Following Rose's resignation, NatWest's American Depositary Receipt price fell sharply, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP