SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NexTech AR Solutions Corporation - (NEXCF)

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NexTech AR Solutions Corporation ("NexTech" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: NEXCF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether NexTech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled "NexTech AR: Relentless Stock Promotion, Sketchy Related Party Transactions and a Vaporware Product—Price Target: $0," alleging, among other things, that NexTech had "virtually no credible business prospects and appears to be focused almost entirely on promoting its stock and insider self-dealing."

On this news, NexTech's stock price fell $0.36 per share, or 21.73%, to close at $1.29 per share on February 10, 2020.

