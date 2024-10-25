SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Novavax, Inc. - NVAX

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVAX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Novavax and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 16, 2024, Novavax issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on Novavax's (NVAX) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates." Novavax specified that "[t]he clinical hold is due to a spontaneous report of a serious adverse event (SAE) of motor neuropathy in a single CIC Phase 2 trial participant outside of the U.S. who received the vaccine in January 2023" and "reported the SAE in September 2024."

On this news, Novavax's stock price fell $2.45 per share, or 19.44%, to close at $10.15 per share on October 16, 2024.

