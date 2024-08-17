SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of NuScale Power Corporation - SMR

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NuScale Power Corporation ("NuScale" or the "Company") (NYSE: SMR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether NuScale and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 29, 2024, Hunterbrook Media ("Hunterbrook") reported that "[t]he U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement is conducting an 'active and ongoing' investigation into NuScale", citing the "SEC's July 24 response to an open records request obtained by Hunterbrook[.]" Although the SEC's response to Hunterbrook's request did not provide details regarding the subject of its investigation, Hunterbrook's report noted that "the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission raised significant questions about NuScale's risk mitigation plans for one of its reactor designs" and further asserted that "after a decade and a half of research and development, NuScale has yet to commercialize any reactors."

On this news, NuScale's stock price fell $1.35 per share, or 12.44%, to close at $9.50 per share on July 29, 2024.

