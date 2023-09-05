SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Origin Materials, Inc. - ORGN

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORGN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Origin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 9, 2023, after the market closed, Origin announced that it was significantly delaying the timeline for construction on its Origin 2 commercial plant and changing the product slate at Origin 2 from a focus on paraxylene to a focus on forandicarboxylic acid. The Company disclosed that it "now expects Origin 2 to be completed in two phases, with Phase 1 estimated to be completed in late 2026 to 2027, and Phase 2 estimated to be completed in 2028, compared with our initial expectation for a mid-2025 completion." Origin blamed the delay on the "high-cost environment" for capital projects. The Company further revealed that the construction would cost more and yield less capacity than previously announced.

On this news, Origin's stock price fell $2.88 per share, or 66.4%, to close at $1.46 per share on August 10, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

