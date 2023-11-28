SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PetMed Express, Inc. - PETS

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PetMed Express, Inc. ("PetMed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PETS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether PetMed and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

After the market closed on October 30, 2023, PetMed announced its Q2 2023 results, reporting, among other things, that dividends will be suspended for the Company to invest in projects and initiatives that can give better returns. Previously, PetMed has declared a $0.30 per share dividend for 10 consecutive quarters. In addition, the Company reported net sales of $71M, missing estimates by $5M.

On this news, PetMed's stock price fell $2.29 per share, or 24.94%, to close at $6.89 per share on October 31, 2023.

