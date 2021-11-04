SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Playtika Holding Corp. - PLTK

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Playtika Holding Corp. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLTK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

On or around January 15, 2021, Playtika conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 18.5 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share. Then, on May 11, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. While the Company's revenue beat expectations by $57.97 million, its GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.09 missed consensus estimates by $0.04. On this news, Playtika's stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 3.47%, to close at $25.89 per share on May 11, 2021.

Then, on November 3, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other items, Playtika reported revenue of $635.9 million, missing consensus estimates by $26.07 million, and GAAP EPS of $0.20, missing consensus estimates by $0.05. On this news, Playtika's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 3, 2021.

