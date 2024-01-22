SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Plug Power Inc. - PLUG

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Plug Power Inc. ("Plug Power" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLUG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Plug Power and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 11, 2024, Susquehanna downgraded Plug Power to Neutral from Positive, citing delays related to both the Company's green hydrogen production facility buildout and securing external funding sources to finance its growth plans.

On this news, Plug Power's stock price fell $0.32 per share, or 7.92%, to close at $3.72 per share on January 11, 2024.

Then, on January 16, 2024, Plug announced that the Company would provide its annual business update on January 23, 2024. Reflecting pessimistic market expectations, Plug Power's stock price fell an additional $0.70 per share, or 20.35%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $2.74 per share on January 17, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP