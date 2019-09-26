SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Pluralsight, Inc. - PS

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pluralsight, Inc. ("Pluralsight" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Pluralsight and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 31, 2019, post-market, Pluralsight announced disappointing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and that its billings growth rate had sharply deteriorated from over 40% to just 23% year-over-year. Pluralsight blamed its declining growth in billings on sales execution challenges and other issues with its salesforce. Pluralsight also disclosed the resignation of its Chief Revenue Officer.

Following these disclosures, Pluralsight's stock price fell $12.13 per share, or 39.52%, to close at $18.56 on August 1, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

