SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. - PWSC

NEW YORK, April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. ("PowerSchool" or the "Company") (NYSE: PWSC).

The investigation concerns whether PowerSchool and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 17, 2024, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") released a report on PowerSchool. Citing a "forensic review of [PowerSchool], one of the largest K-12 software providers in North America," the Spruce Point report expressed "concerns over the Company's aggressive accounting practices, unsustainable growth expectations, and sales of a product that may potentially be violating several states' child privacy laws." The Spruce Point report further alleged that "[PowerSchool's] Board may be conflicted and as a result, may not be serving all shareholders equally."

On this news, PowerSchool's stock price fell $1.94 per share, or 9.83%, to close at $17.79 per share on April 17, 2024.

