SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Prothena Corporation plc - PRTA

On April 23, 2018, Prothena announced that it "is discontinuing development of NEOD001, an investigational antibody that was being evaluated for the treatment of AL amyloidosis." The Company advised investors that "[b]ased on the results from the Phase 2b PRONTO study, which did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints, the Company asked the independent data monitoring committee (DMC) of the Phase 3 VITAL study to review a futility analysis of the ongoing VITAL study. The DMC recommended discontinuation of the VITAL study for futility." On this news, Prothena's share price fell $25.34, or 68.78%, to close at $11.50 on April 23, 2018.

