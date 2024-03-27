SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of PSQ Holdings, Inc. - PSQH

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PSQ Holdings, Inc. ("PSQ" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSQH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether PSQ and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 14, 2024, PSQ disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that "management identified a classification error, between financing activities and operating activities in the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, which the Company filed with the SEC on November 14, 2023 (the 'Third Quarter Form 10-Q'). The PSQ Holdings, Inc. Company previously classified cash outflows associated with transaction costs incurred in connection with the Business Combination as a financing activity. Based on the predominance principle in ASC 240, Statement of Cash Flows, the Company determined that these cash outflows should be classified within operating activities in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows." Accordingly, PSQ determined that the financial statements at issue, "as well as any reports, related earnings releases, investor presentations or similar communications of the [financial statements], should no longer be relied upon."

On this news, PSQ's stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 3.72%, to close at $4.66 per share on March 14, 2024.

