SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. - PTCT

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. ("PTC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTCT).

The investigation concerns whether PTC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 15, 2023, PTC issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has given a negative opinion on the conversion of the conditional marketing authorization to full marketing authorization of Translarna™ (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD). The negative opinion also applies to the renewal of the existing conditional authorization."

On this news, PTC's stock price fell $11.13 per share, or 29.77%, to close at $26.26 per share on September 15, 2023.

