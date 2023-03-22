SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. - RAPT

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. ("RAPT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RAPT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether RAPT and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 14, 2023, Rapt issued a press release in which the Company disclosed, among other items, that "[f]or our Phase 2b trial of RPT193 in atopic dermatitis, we now expect topline results in mid-2024 due to recent slower than expected patient enrollment as we did not see the seasonal uptick that we anticipated."

On news of the delay, Rapt's stock price fell $5.00 per share, or 20.24%, to close at $19.70 per share on March 14, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP