SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - RYAM

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. ("Rayonier" or the "Company") (NYSE: RYAM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Rayonier and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 14, 2024, Rayonier issued a press release "report[ing] that an isolated fire occurred at its Jesup, Georgia facility on October 11 at approximately 6 p.m. during planned maintenance activity[,]" advising that "[w]hile the plant's C line operations have resumed, the A and B lines will remain offline for repairs with a target start date the week of October 28. Rayonier stated that "[w]hile the Company continues to assess the financial cost of the incident, the EBITDA impact is currently expected to be in the range of $15 to $20 million, subject to any potential insurance recovery."

On this news, Rayonier's stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 9.05%, to close at $8.14 per share on October 14, 2024.

