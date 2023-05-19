SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - RETA

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RETA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Reata and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 10, 2023, Reata issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, Reata announced its decision to discontinue studies for its kidney disease candidate bardoxolone, which the Company had previously advanced as one of its lead assets in partnership with Blackstone Life Sciences and Kyoma Kirin.

On this news, Reata's stock price fell $14.99 per share or 14.23%, to close at $90.38 per share on May 10, 2023.

