SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - REGN

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Regeneron and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 27, 2023, Regeneron issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for aflibercept 8 mg for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR), solely due to an ongoing review of inspection findings at a third-party filler."

On this news, Regeneron's stock price fell $68.29 per share, or 8.71%, to close at $716.09 per share on June 27, 2023.

