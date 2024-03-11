SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Repare Therapeutics Inc. - RPTX

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RPTX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Repare and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 12, 2024, Repare issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that it will regain global development and commercialization rights to camonsertib (RP-3500), a potential best-in-class oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase), following termination of its collaboration agreement with Roche." The press release stated that "Roche notified Repare that, effective May 7, 2024, it is terminating its worldwide license and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of camonsertib following a review of Roche's pipeline and evolving external factors."

On this news, Repare's stock price fell $1.31 per share, or 15.58%, to close at $7.10 per share on February 13, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP