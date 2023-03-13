SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RingCentral, Inc. - RNG

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RingCentral, Inc. ("Hayward" or the "Company") (NYSE: RNG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether RingCentral and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 15, 2023, RingCentral issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Among other items, RingCentral reported revenue that fell short of forecast. The Company also issued Q1 2023 revenue guidance in the range of $526 million to $530 million, falling short of consensus estimates of $545 million.

On this news, RingCentral's stock price fell $11.34 per share, or 23.42%, to close at $37.07 on February 16, 2023.

