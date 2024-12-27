SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. - SANA

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. ("Sana" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sana and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 4, 2024, Sana issued a press release announcing that it "will suspend development of both SC291 in oncology and of SC379, its glial progenitor cell program, as it seeks partnerships for these programs". In the press release, Steve Harr, Sana's President and Chief Executive Officer stated that "we need to ensure that we are directing our investments into the areas where we believe we can have the greatest impact for patients" and that "[t]his modified strategy will also help us reduce our cash burn but comes with the necessity of parting with some talented and valued colleagues."

On this news, Sana's stock price fell $0.37 per share, or 9.84%, to close at $3.39 per share on November 5, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP