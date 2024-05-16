SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sealed Air Corporation - SEE

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sealed Air Corporation ("Sealed Air" or the "Company") (NYSE: SEE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sealed Air and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 3, 2024, Bleecker Street Research ("Bleecker") presented the Company as a short idea at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City stating, in part, that "Sealed Air (SEE) is a disaster in motion: its entire business is facing extinction as customers move away from the thin-film plastics the company makes. Sealed Air's e-Commerce business has collapsed as Amazon has moved away from the single-use plastics, formerly ever present in its packaging."

On this news, Sealed Air's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 5.56%, to close at $33.79 per share on April 3, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

