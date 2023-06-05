SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SentinelOne, Inc. - S

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SentinelOne, Inc. ("SentinelOne" or the "Company") (NYSE: S). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

On or around June 30, 2021, SentinelOne conducted its initial public offering (the "IPO"), selling 35 million shares of its Class A common stock at $35.00 per share for more than $1 billion in gross offering proceeds. Then, on June 1, 2023, SentinelOne issued a press release announcing its first quarter results for the Company's fiscal year 2024. Among other results, SentinelOne reported first quarter revenue of $133.4 million, missing consensus estimates by $3.21 million. In addition, the Company cut its previously issued full year 2024 revenue guidance from a range of $631 – $640 million to a range of $590 – $600 million. SentinelOne also revealed that it had restated its annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") "[a]s a result of a change in methodology and correction of historical inaccuracies," leading to "a one-time adjustment to ARR of $27.0 million or approximately 5% of total ARR," as well as an adjustment to "ARR for the prior period in fiscal 2023 . . . based on the same percentage adjustment rate identified in the first quarter of fiscal 2024." In a letter to shareholders discussing the results, Company management also revealed that it would "implement[] a workforce optimization plan that is expected to impact approximately 5% of our current employees[.]"

On this news, SentinelOne's stock price fell $7.28 per share, or 35.14%, to close at $13.44 per share on June 2, 2023, or 61.6% below the IPO price.

