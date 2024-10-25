SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Service Properties Trust - SVC

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Service Properties Trust ("SVC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SVC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether SVC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 16, 2024, SVC announced a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, representing a 95% decrease from its prior dividend of $0.20 per share. SVC also announced plans to sell roughly half of its hotel properties in order to boost its liquidity and pay down debt.

On this news, SVC's stock price fell $0.78 per share, or 16.39%, to close at $3.98 per share on October 16, 2024.

