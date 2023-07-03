SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Siemens Energy AG - SMNEY

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Siemens Energy AG ("Siemens" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: SMNEY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Siemens and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 22, 2023, after the market closed, Siemens disclosed that it had found a "substantial increase in failure rates of wind turbine components" and had initiated an "extended technical review," which would cost approximately 1 billion euros. The Company also withdrew its profit guidance for fiscal year 2023.

On this news, Siemen's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $5.87 per ADR, or 27%, to close at $15.88 per ADR on June 23, 2023.

