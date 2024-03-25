SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Sotera Health Company - SHC

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating whether the Board of Directors of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) ("Sotera") potentially breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

This investigation concerns possible corporate misconduct related to the disposal of waste substances in excess of the Environmental Protection Agency's standards and regulations.

Please contact us for more information if you have continuously owned shares of Sotera Health Company since January 2022.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP