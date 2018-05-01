SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. - SPB

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.
The investigation concerns whether Spectrum and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On April 26, 2018, Spectrum issued a press release disclosing that the Company's "second quarter performance was very disappointing" due to "challenges related to our two greenfield manufacturing and distribution projects." On the same day, the Company disclosed that Andreas Rouve was stepping down as Spectrum's Chief Executive Officer and that Spectrum had lowered its fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $657-$674 million to $600-$617.
On this news, Spectrum's share price fell $19.22, or 20.4%, to close at $75.01 on April 26, 2018.
The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.
