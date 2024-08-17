SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spire Global, Inc. - SPIR

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Spire Global, Inc. ("Spire" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPIR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Spire and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 14, 2024, Spire issued a press release disclosing that it had "filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') related to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024." The press release stated that "the Company is working diligently to finalize its financial statements and will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as soon as practicable."

On this news, Spire's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 15, 2024.

