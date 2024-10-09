SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Stitch Fix, Inc. - SFIX

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Stitch Fix, Inc. ("Stitch Fix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SFIX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Stitch Fix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 24, 2024, Stitch Fix issued a press release "announc[ing] its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, ended August 3, 2024." Among other items, Stitch Fix disclosed that with fewer active clients in both the fourth quarter and full year, the Company experienced a 12.4% drop in sales in the quarter, resulting in a wider-than-expected loss. Anticipating declining sales in the first quarter and full year 2025, Stich Fix provided guidance for both the quarter and year that fell short of analyst expectations.

On this news, Stitch Fix's stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 39.47%, to close at $2.27 per share on September 25, 2024.

