SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Summit Therapeutics Inc. - SMMT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Summit Therapeutics Inc. ("Summit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMMT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Summit and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 20, 2024, Summit reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and "provide[d] an update on its operational progress." Among other items, Summit reported non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.04 and no revenue. Summit also disclosed that the maturity date for a $100 million note from its chairman and Chief Executive Officer had been extended from September 6, 2024 to April 1, 2025 and filed a mixed shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $450 million of its securities.

On this news, Summit's stock price fell $1.33 per share, or 26.23%, to close at $3.74 per share on February 20, 2024.

