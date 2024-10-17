SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sun Communities, Inc. - SUI

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sun Communities, Inc. ("Sun" or the "Company") (NYSE: SUI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sun and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 30, 2024, Paragon 28 disclosed that its previously reported financial results On September 25, 2024, Blue Orca Capital ("Blue Orca") published a report alleging that Sun's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") had an "undisclosed $4 million loan from the family of a purported independent Director who has sat on the Audit Committee and chaired the Compensation Committee for over a decade," and that Blue Orca had also "uncovered" additional personal loans from members of Sun's board of directors to the CEO.

Following publication of the Blue Orca report, Sun's stock price fell $1.62 per share, or 1.16%, to close at $137.48 per share on September 25, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP