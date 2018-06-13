SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Switch, Inc. - SWCH

[Click here to join a class action]

On or around October 6, 2017, Switch completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), priced at $17.00 per share. On April 2, 2018, Switch issued a press release announcing the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Switch disclosed that the Company had incurred "[c]apital expenditures of $402.6 million, compared to $287.1 million in 2016, an increase of 40%," a faster year-to-year growth rate than Switch's revenue. During a conference call discussing Switch's financial and operating results, Switch's Chief Financial Officer stated that the Company faced "a bit of a sequential growth challenge" with respect to revenue. On this news, Switch's Class A common stock price fell $2.48, or 15.65%, to close at $13.37 on April 3, 2018. Since the Company's IPO, Switch's Class A stock price has fallen from $17.00 to less than $13.00, a decline of nearly 24%.

