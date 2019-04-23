SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Teligent, Inc. - TLGT

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Teligent, Inc. ("Teligent" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLGT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Teligent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 6, 2017, Teligent issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2017, which disclosed significant R&D, production, and legal issues affecting the Company. Teligent's total revenue fell to $13.7 million, a drop of 15.4% from revenue of $16.2 million in the same period in the prior year and 25.5% from the Company's revenue of $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2017.

On this news, Teligent's stock price fell $2.29 per share, or 43.62%, to close at $2.96 per share on November 7, 2017.

