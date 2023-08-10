SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. - TPX

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tempur Sealy International, Inc ("Tempur Sealy" or the "Company") (NYSE: TPX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Tempur Sealy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 31, 2023, Tempur Sealy disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities Commission that the Company had "identified a cybersecurity event involving certain of the Company's information technology ('IT') systems. Upon discovery of the event, the Company activated its incident response and business continuity plans designed to contain the incident. This included proactively shutting down certain of the Company's IT systems, resulting in the temporary interruption of the Company's operations. Legal counsel, a cybersecurity forensic firm and other incident response professionals have been engaged to advise on the matter. The Company has also notified law enforcement authorities."

On this news, Tempur Sealy's stock price fell $1.89 per share, or 4.2%, to close at $43.15 per share on July 31, 2023.

