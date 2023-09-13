SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. ("TG Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TGTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether TG Therapeutics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 8, 2023, citing data from Symphony Health, Cantor Fitzgerald stated that the Company's sales of the multiple sclerosis therapy Briumvi for August 2023 had reached $7.2 million, up from $5.9 million in July, but that September sales for Briumvi will need to be strong in order for the Company to meet consensus estimates.

On this news, TG Therapeutics' stock price fell $0.90 per share, or 7.97%, to close at $10.39 per share on September 8, 2023.

