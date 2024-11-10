SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Bancorp, Inc. - TBBK

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Bancorp, Inc. ("Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBBK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Bancorp and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 24, 2024, Bancorp issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Among other items, Bancorp reported GAAP earnings per share of $1.04, missing consensus estimates by $0.08. The Company attributed the disappointing results to the addition of "a new a new CECL factor . . . which increased the provision for credit losses and resulted in an after-tax reduction in net income of $1.5 million"; "[p]rior period interest income reversals on real estate bridge loans transferred to nonaccrual or modified, [which] resulted in an after-tax reduction in net income of $1.2 million"; and "[a] loss resulting from a transaction processing delay [which] increased non-interest expense and resulted in an after-tax reduction in net income of approximately $900,000."

On this news, Bancorp's stock price fell $7.95 per share, or 14.47%, to close at $47.01 per share on October 25, 2024.

